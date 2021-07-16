PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.500-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$8.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.02 billion.PVH also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.180 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $100.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.77. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.05.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

