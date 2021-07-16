PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.500 EPS.

PVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.05.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PVH has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.