PWR Coin (PWR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 40.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $6.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,470.62 or 1.00156392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00034633 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.58 or 0.01192113 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.51 or 0.00361235 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.83 or 0.00368625 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006401 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00050450 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

