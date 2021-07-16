PWR Coin (PWR) Market Cap Tops $3.02 Million

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 153.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $3.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded up 133.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,244.27 or 0.99955316 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00035916 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.31 or 0.01232675 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.68 or 0.00354068 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00373348 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006707 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00052466 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

