Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Short Interest Update

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 198,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter worth $118,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter worth $128,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PZN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.89. 51,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,410. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Pzena Investment Management has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

