Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.

QBIO stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Q BioMed has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies; and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical drug for metastatic cancer bone pain therapy.

