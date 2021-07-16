Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for First Solar, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Solar in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

Shares of FSLR opened at $85.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $58.34 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.21.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,568. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in First Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 8.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

