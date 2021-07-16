Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.43. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 86,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

