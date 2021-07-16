Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.20 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $223.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $225.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,882 shares of company stock valued at $56,056,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $640,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 39,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

