Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Issued By Piper Sandler

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for SolarEdge Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEDG. initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.05.

SEDG stock opened at $241.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.45. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $162.60 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,294,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

