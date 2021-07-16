Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Issued By Oppenheimer

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CME Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

Shares of CME opened at $210.42 on Friday. CME Group has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.