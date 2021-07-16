Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Focus Financial Partners Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

FOCS opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.