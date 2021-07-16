Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for CoreSite Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

COR opened at $137.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.03. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 1,200,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $162,240,000.00. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $224,540.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,216,900 shares of company stock valued at $163,191,509 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

