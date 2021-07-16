Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Funko, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Funko in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.69.

FNKO opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $928.24 million, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.43. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 457.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 107,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after buying an additional 93,019 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 36,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,671,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $4,689,779.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,340,338 shares of company stock valued at $30,417,840. 14.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

