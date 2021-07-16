Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Raised by KeyCorp

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $953,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,173.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,629,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

