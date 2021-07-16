Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Myriad Genetics, Inc. Lifted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Myriad Genetics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MYGN. Raymond James started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of MYGN opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,850,000 after buying an additional 727,959 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,921 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at $82,782,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,478,000 after purchasing an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $95,802.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at $705,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 292,077 shares of company stock valued at $9,379,740. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.