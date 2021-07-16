Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Lowered by Analyst

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

NCMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

NCMI stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,523,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after buying an additional 81,818 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in National CineMedia by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.