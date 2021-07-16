Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Lowered by Boenning Scattergood

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Unity Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 28.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $242.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 785,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 89,688 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 42,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 42,083 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Laureen Cook sold 8,017 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $171,724.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,856 shares in the company, valued at $296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $52,252.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,831 shares of company stock worth $699,694. Company insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.44%.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

