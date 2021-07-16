Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for PepsiCo in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

PEP has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of PEP opened at $155.25 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $155.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.56. The company has a market capitalization of $214.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

