Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Lifted by Truist Securiti

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

PEP opened at $155.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $155.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.