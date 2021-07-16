Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.33.

Shares of SMG opened at $177.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.52. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $141.25 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,268 shares of company stock worth $29,442,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after buying an additional 430,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

