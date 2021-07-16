Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Lowered by Analyst

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) – Research analysts at BWS Financial lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ubiquiti in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.47.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Shares of UI opened at $297.55 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $401.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 103.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

