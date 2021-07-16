Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Boosted by KeyCorp

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Greenbrier Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Greenbrier Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

GBX stock opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,309.31, a P/E/G ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,595,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

