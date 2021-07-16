QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 5,383 shares.The stock last traded at $86.25 and had previously closed at $86.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QADB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get QAD alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL owned approximately 0.29% of QAD worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.