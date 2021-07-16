Qbao 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $51,297.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $407,137.57 and approximately $51,297.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qbao has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund

Buying and Selling Qbao

