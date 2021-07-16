Qcash 1-Day Volume Reaches $239.43 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Qcash has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000484 BTC on major exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $69.85 million and approximately $239.43 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00038314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00103006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00145988 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,534.78 or 1.00434182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.