Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS QNTO opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.44. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Get Quaint Oak Bancorp alerts:

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 14.98%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.