Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Shares Gap Up to $33.46

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.46, but opened at $35.44. Qualtrics International shares last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 173 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on XM. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.81.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $3,651,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

