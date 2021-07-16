Quant Hits Market Cap of $845.87 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $845.87 million and $13.27 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $70.06 or 0.00223854 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001117 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.95 or 0.00773032 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

