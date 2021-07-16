Quantis Network Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $12,467.64 and $413.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00039529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00107214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00147932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,431.45 or 1.00366134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

