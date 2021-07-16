Quantstamp Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $20.73 million and approximately $416,279.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00048593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.25 or 0.00806568 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

