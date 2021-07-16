QuarkChain (QKC) Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $93.76 million and $6.45 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

