Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading 5.5% Higher

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $123.15 and last traded at $123.15. 6,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 728,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 5.66.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 19.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 598.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 15.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 137.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 273,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,927,000 after purchasing an additional 157,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

