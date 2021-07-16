Quiztok Price Reaches $0.0126 on Major Exchanges (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a total market cap of $15.59 million and $558,062.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,241,240,974 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

