Qwertycoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $125.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $817,577.84 and $125.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

