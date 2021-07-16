Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 592,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.12% of Motion Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOTN. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,159,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,965,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,940,000. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOTN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.92. 25,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,896. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

