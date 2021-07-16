Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $23.48 Million in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,366,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,476,000. Glenfarne Merger makes up approximately 0.9% of Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGMCU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $992,000.

Glenfarne Merger stock remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,142. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

