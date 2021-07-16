Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLVU. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at $13,298,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at $11,700,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at $9,850,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at $8,342,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at $7,880,000.

OTCMKTS:TWLVU traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,964. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

