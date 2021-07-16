Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $7.44 Million Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $120,000.

Shares of HIIIU stock remained flat at $$10.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,709. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

