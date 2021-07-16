Rally Hits Market Capitalization of $97.26 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001468 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a market cap of $97.26 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00038737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00106442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00145693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,925.76 or 1.00064605 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,691,462 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.