Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Down 23.7% in June

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 35.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 129,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 33,398 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of METC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. 148,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.52. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $250.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.69 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on METC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

