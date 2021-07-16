Ravencoin Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $3.06 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $51,393.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,321.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,864.45 or 0.05952611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.57 or 0.01387432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.35 or 0.00381034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00129182 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.68 or 0.00611984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.34 or 0.00387405 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.60 or 0.00295629 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

