Raydium Trading 14.3% Lower This Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.84 or 0.00008829 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $157.12 million and $7.94 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00107665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00146275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,028.66 or 0.99689845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,389,373 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

