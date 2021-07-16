Raymond James Begins Coverage on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DAR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

NYSE DAR opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,094.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,690,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

