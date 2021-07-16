Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

RC stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.