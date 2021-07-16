Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the June 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of RGSEQ remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 559,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,911. Real Goods Solar has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.
Real Goods Solar Company Profile
