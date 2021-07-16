Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the June 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RGSEQ remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 559,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,911. Real Goods Solar has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Real Goods Solar alerts:

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Solar Division segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Real Goods Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Goods Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.