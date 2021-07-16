Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nokia (NOK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nokia (NYSE: NOK):

7/14/2021 – Nokia was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $7.80 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.30.

7/12/2021 – Nokia was given a new $5.42 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Nokia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/6/2021 – Nokia was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $7.70 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Nokia was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $7.70 price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Nokia was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/24/2021 – Nokia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/3/2021 – Nokia was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Nokia by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Nokia by 3,404.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

