Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marqeta (MQ)

Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/6/2021 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/6/2021 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/6/2021 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/6/2021 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/6/2021 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/6/2021 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/5/2021 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/24/2021 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:MQ traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,805. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $32.75.
In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, bought 296,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
