Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Trading Down 5.4%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO) was down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as 9.10 and last traded at 9.37. Approximately 172,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 986,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.91.

Separately, Haywood Securities increased their price target on Reconnaissance Energy Africa from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -103.89.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of oil and/or gas assets in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 9,921 km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

