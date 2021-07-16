Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the June 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDEIY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,751. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6082 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

